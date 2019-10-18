Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patrick Mahomes’ injury doesn’t represent a seismic change in the Super Bowl LIV landscape.

The reported right patellar (kneecap) dislocation the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered Thursday night changed his team’s odds to win Super Bowl LIV from +900 to +1,100, according to lines DraftKings Sportsbook published Friday. Mahomes reportedly is expected to require a “brief absence”, which seemingly won’t derail the Chiefs’ season entirely.

The Chiefs dodged a bullet with the Patrick Mahomes news. But some Super Bowl odds did see a small shift. pic.twitter.com/qLuetnR7wZ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 18, 2019

Mahomes’ injury also caused the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIV odds to fall from +260 to +225, as his absence will weaken a Kansas City team that many believe is the primary threat to New England’s hopes of repeating as NFL champion.

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl LIV futures also improved from +1,300 to +1,100 on Mahomes’ injury.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images