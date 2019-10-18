Patrick Mahomes’ injury doesn’t represent a seismic change in the Super Bowl LIV landscape.
The reported right patellar (kneecap) dislocation the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered Thursday night changed his team’s odds to win Super Bowl LIV from +900 to +1,100, according to lines DraftKings Sportsbook published Friday. Mahomes reportedly is expected to require a “brief absence”, which seemingly won’t derail the Chiefs’ season entirely.
Mahomes’ injury also caused the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIV odds to fall from +260 to +225, as his absence will weaken a Kansas City team that many believe is the primary threat to New England’s hopes of repeating as NFL champion.
The undefeated San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl LIV futures also improved from +1,300 to +1,100 on Mahomes’ injury.
