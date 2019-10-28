Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Redskins seem ready to deal.

Washington reportedly now is “open to dealing” Trent Williams, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a major turnaround from the team’s original stance. The Browns appear to be a “potential suitor” at the moment.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Redskinds reportedly have put a second-round pick on the table in exchange for the star tackle.

The #Redskins have told other teams they have a second-round pick on the table for LT Trent Williams. So it appears they’re holding out for a first-rounder. https://t.co/4zvN7CodUj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2019

Meanwhile, the Skins also appear to be interested in trying to move Josh Norman ahead of the deadline, according to Pelissero. However, his asking price isn’t clear either.

In addition to LT Trent Williams, the #Redskins are calling around trying to trade CB Josh Norman, per sources. Tough to get value right now: Norman is due almost $6 million for the rest of this season and hasn't been practicing because of thigh and hand injuries. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2019

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a move.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images