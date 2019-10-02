Stephen Gostkowski’s season reportedly is over.
The New England Patriots placekicker will undergo surgery on his left hip and miss the remainder of the 2019 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a source. Schefter’s context follows initial reports indicating the 35-year-old Gostkowski would be placed on injured reserve.
It doesn’t sound, however, like the veteran’s career is over.
Gostkowski had struggled mightily this season, missing one field goal and four extra points. He has converted on 87.4 percent of field-goal attempts and 98.3 percent of extra-point attempts in his career.
The Patriots held kicker tryouts at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images