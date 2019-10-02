Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stephen Gostkowski’s season reportedly is over.

The New England Patriots placekicker will undergo surgery on his left hip and miss the remainder of the 2019 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, citing a source. Schefter’s context follows initial reports indicating the 35-year-old Gostkowski would be placed on injured reserve.

It doesn’t sound, however, like the veteran’s career is over.

Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski has a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, per source. He is expected to be ready to kick for the 2020 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2019

Gostkowski had struggled mightily this season, missing one field goal and four extra points. He has converted on 87.4 percent of field-goal attempts and 98.3 percent of extra-point attempts in his career.

The Patriots held kicker tryouts at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

