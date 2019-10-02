Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Boston Celtics kicked off training camp from the Auerbach Center on Tuesday, Jaylen Brown’s contract situation quietly loomed in the background.

Boston has a reputation of not signing players to their rookie extensions, and it’s become rather apparent of late that this may be the case with Brown. But according to Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb, the team recently reached out to their 2016 first-round pick.

Brown told Robb “the Celtics have reached out recently to begin discussions” ahead of the Oct. 21 deadline. Time will tell if any progress is made, but it will be interesting to see if Brown changes up his representation.

The 22-year-old has gone without an agent during his first three years in the league, but there hasn’t been much to discuss. Being a No. 3 overall pick will do that, but now, things are different. Despite the potential negotiations, Brown isn’t pressing the situation.

“They have their process. They like to take their time. There is no rush at all,” Brown told Robb. “I don’t know if they feel rushed. I hope they don’t. There is no rush. They will figure it out or not figure it out. Either way is fine with me.

The Celtics begin their preseason schedule Sunday at TD Garden when they take on the Charlotte Hornets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images