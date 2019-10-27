Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots fans aren’t the only ones annoyed by the team’s seeming inability to find consistent production from receivers not named Julian Edelman.

In fact, Tom Brady reportedly is right there with them.

The Patriots quarterback is “frustrated” by the team’s revolving door at receiver, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. So far this season, New England has signed and traded Demaryius Thomas, signed and released Antonio Brown and traded for Mohamed Sanu. The Patriots reportedly plan to release Josh Gordon in the near future.

“There is something going on right now that has Tom Brady frustrated, not necessarily at anyone but at the situation,” Rapoport said. “He is frustrated with the turnover at receiver.”

From @NFLGameDay: If #Patriots QB Tom Brady sounds different these days, there is a reason… he's not thrilled with the turnover at WR. Which makes sense, as Brady has invested a ton of time in helping WRs Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon get right, and both have been jettisoned. pic.twitter.com/oV6S51Ac5x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2019

Perhaps Brady should reach out to Usain Bolt?

Despite being miffed with the state of the Patriots offense, Brady reportedly is on “terrific” terms with head coach Bill Belichick. Still, rumors of Brady potentially leaving the Patriots or retiring at season’s end aren’t going anywhere.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images