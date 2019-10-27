Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Usain Bolt wants to play for the New England Patriots. We’re not joking.

The prospect of the Olympics legend actually suiting up for Bill Belichick is, of course, a joke, but Bolt nonetheless would jump at the chance to play for the NFL’s modern franchise.

TMZ recently caught up with the 33-year-old and asked Bolt what it would take for him to make the jump to the NFL. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist revealed only two teams — the Patriots and Green Bay Packers — could convince him to step on the gridiron.

“If the Patriots or Aaron Rodgers call me,” he said. “If they call me, I’m ready!”

Again, the chances of seeing Bolt in the NFL or virtually nil. That said, the Jamaican has participated in exhibition matches for professional soccer teams in Norway and Australia over the last few years (even scoring a couple goals), so it’s not like he’s a one-trick pony. However, his toe-dip into the soccer world was received and covered much like Tim Tebow’s baseball career has been.

Bolt has not said what position he would want to play in the NFL.

