Another week has passed, and still the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers remain undefeated.

That very well could change in Week 9 though, particularly for the Patriots, who have their toughest matchup of the year so far set for Sunday night. New England will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, and though the Pats are a four-point favorite, it is the most narrow point spread for the AFC’s top team to date.

The 49ers also will be on the road, but they’ll be 10-point favorites as they play the Arizona Cardinals. For now, Niners-Cardinals is the only double-digit spread, though that could change as some lines might move due to injuries and the trade deadline.

Here are the betting lines for Week 9, via Odds Shark:

49ers at Cardinals +10

Texans at Jaguars +2

Vikings at Chiefs +3.5

Redskins at Bills -9.5

Titans at Panthers -4

Jets at Dolphins +4.5

Bears at Eagles -5

Colts at Steelers EVEN

Lions at Raiders -2

Buccaneers at Seahawks -6.5

Packers at Chargers +3.5

Browns at Broncos -1.5

Patriots at Ravens +4

Cowboys at Giants +7.5

Week 9 will kick off Thursday with the Cardinals hosting the 49ers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images