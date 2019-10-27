Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are carrying just 52 players on their 53-man roster as they face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

That means they only had to rule six players out Sunday. The Patriots never filled the roster spot left empty when they traded defensive end Michael Bennett to the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots are allowed to carry just 52 players because they don’t have a player in his third season on the practice squad.

Expect wide receiver N’Keal Harry to fill that 53rd spot when he’s eligible to return off of injured reserve next week.

Here’s who’s inactive for the Patriots:

TE Ryan Izzo (concussion)

TE Matt LaCosse (knee)

RG Shaq Mason (ankle)

CB Joejuan Williams

RB Damien Harris

DT Byron Cowart

— Tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson are the only active tight ends for the second straight week. Tomlinson likely will serve as the team’s primary fullback, though Watson, linebacker Elandon Roberts and offensive lineman James Ferentz also handled those duties last week.

— Either Ferentz or Jermaine Eluemunor will start in place of Mason. The Patriots could elect to start Ferentz at center with Ted Karras moving from center to right guard. It might be a bad day to mess with the quarterback-center connection because of heavy rains, however. The Patriots are already down starting center David Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn. The Browns boast a talented defensive line, which could cause some issues.

— Williams, Cowart and Harris continue to be healthy scratches as rookies.

— Running back Rex Burkhead is active after three weeks out with a foot injury. He allows the Patriots to use more two-running back “pony” sets.

— Safety Patrick Chung is back after missing two of the last three games with chest and heel injuries, so the Patriots’ talented defense is fully healthy once more.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images