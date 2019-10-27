Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re fired up for Mohamed Sanu’s Patriots debut, Julian Edelman can relate.

Sanu was acquired by New England earlier in the week via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. With Josh Gordon on injured reserve and a few other Patriots pass-catchers dealing with nagging ailments, Sanu could take on a big role in Foxboro as soon as Sunday afternoon when the reigning Super Bowl champions host the Cleveland Browns.

As has become tradition in the lead-up to Patriots games, Edelman took to social media to fire up the home fans. This week’s hype video, which includes the caption “It’s all clicking…,” features Tom Brady’s newest weapon.

Check it out:

It’s typically around this point of the season when New England begins to find its groove. So, if the Patriots truly are clicking like Edelman claims, that’s bad news for the rest of the league.

