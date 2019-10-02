The New England Patriots are bringing back Jordan Richards, for better or for worse.
In the eyes of seemingly most every Patriots fan, it’s for worse.
This will be the safety’s second turn with the Pats, having played in Foxboro from 2015-17 before getting traded to the Atlanta Falcons on cutdown day last year. Fair or unfair, Richards was maligned during his time in New England, so when news broke that he was coming back, it wasn’t overly well received.
Oof.
The Patriots have a tremendous secondary, so Patriots fans must be crossing their fingers that Richards doesn’t set that sharp secondary back too much.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images