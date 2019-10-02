Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are bringing back Jordan Richards, for better or for worse.

In the eyes of seemingly most every Patriots fan, it’s for worse.

This will be the safety’s second turn with the Pats, having played in Foxboro from 2015-17 before getting traded to the Atlanta Falcons on cutdown day last year. Fair or unfair, Richards was maligned during his time in New England, so when news broke that he was coming back, it wasn’t overly well received.

real pats fans remember how awful Richards is — Sam Hammock (@sdionne00) October 2, 2019

Keep that DEVIL AWAY FROM MY TEAM — Joseph🇨🇻😎 (@dachoseone34) October 2, 2019

RELEASE HIM HE AINT EVEN WORTH THE VETERAN MINIMUM — 4-0 (@Christo11562604) October 2, 2019

I don’t want to be dramatic but in my 23 years of life, there is nothing that has happened to me that was worse than reading this tweet. — Clay Metzger (@Georgia_clay21) October 2, 2019

Oof.

The Patriots have a tremendous secondary, so Patriots fans must be crossing their fingers that Richards doesn’t set that sharp secondary back too much.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images