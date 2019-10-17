Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears unlikely the New England Patriots will have Josh Gordon at their disposal when they visit the New York Jets on Monday night.

Gordon sat out practice Thursday for the second time this week after leaving last Thursday’s victory over the New York Giants with a knee injury. The wide receiver also is dealing with an ankle ailment, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Tight end Matt LaCosse has not practiced this week, either. He’s reportedly expected to miss “at least a few” games with an MCL sprain.

Four Patriots players were limited in practice Thursday: receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Phillip Dorsett (hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and safety Patrick Chung (groin/chest).

Burkhead has not played since Week 4, sitting out the Patriots’ last two games. Dorsett suffered his injury early in the Patriots’ Week 5 win over the Washington Redskins and didn’t play against the Giants. He said he’ll be “fine” for Monday. Chung left the Giants game with a chest injury and did not return.

Defensive end Michael Bennett also was absent from Thursday’s practice. He’s serving a one-game suspension following what he called a “philosophical disagreement” with defensive line coach Bret Bielema.

