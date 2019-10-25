The Boston Celtics’ season got off to a slow start, and things aren’t about to get any easier.
Following a loss in the season opener, the new-look C’s now will play their first home game of the season Friday, hosting the reigning champion Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors enter Friday’s game 1-0 after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 130-122 on opening night.
Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Celtics online:
When: Friday, October 24, at 7 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images