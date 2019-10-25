Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s search for Dave Dombrowski’s replacement reportedly has come to a close.

The Red Sox and Chaim Bloom have agreed to a deal for the 36-year-old to become the team’s new head of baseball operations, according to multiple reports. Joel Sherman of the New York Post was the first to report the news Friday.

Chaim Bloom to #RedSox as GM is finalized. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 25, 2019

#RedSox have hired Chaim Bloom as their new head of baseball operations, source confirms @Joelsherman1 report. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 25, 2019

Tampa Bay VP Chaim Bloom is the new head of baseball ops for the Red Sox. @Joelsherman1 was on it first. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 25, 2019

Major League source confirms report from .@Joelsherman1: Chaim Bloom has been hired by the Red Sox. More on Bloom’s rise with the Rays and why he seemed like a natural fit for this time in the Red Sox org https://t.co/63KZtnXd57 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 25, 2019

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Friday, citing a source, that Bloom’s title with the Red Sox will be “chief baseball officer,” which differs from the “president of baseball operations” title that Dombrowski vacated when the team parted ways with him in September.

Chaim Bloom's title with the Red Sox will be Chief Baseball Officer, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 25, 2019

I believe Bloom becomes the second person in the Majors to have the Chief Baseball Officer title, joining Minnesota's Derek Falvey. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 25, 2019

Brian O’Halloran, one of three assistant general managers with Boston, will be named general manager, a source told Feinsand.

Brian O'Halloran, one of the three Assistant GMs in Boston, will be named General Manager of the club under new Chief Baseball Offer Chaim Bloom, according to a source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 25, 2019

Eddie Romero and Zack Scott are the club’s other assistant GMs, and it’s unclear whether their roles will change.

Bloom had been serving as senior vice president of baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays. He worked in different capacities for the team for the past 15 years.

The search for Dombrowski’s replacement remained quiet until Bloom emerged as the front-runner to land the job Thursday. The Red Sox fired Dombrowski in September when the team failed to reach the postseason after winning 108 games en route to a World Series title in 2018.

The Major League Baseball winter meetings will take place Dec. 8-12, so Bloom figures to jump right into his new role, with some very important decisions looming for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images