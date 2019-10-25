The Boston Red Sox’s search for Dave Dombrowski’s replacement reportedly has come to a close.
The Red Sox and Chaim Bloom have agreed to a deal for the 36-year-old to become the team’s new head of baseball operations, according to multiple reports. Joel Sherman of the New York Post was the first to report the news Friday.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Friday, citing a source, that Bloom’s title with the Red Sox will be “chief baseball officer,” which differs from the “president of baseball operations” title that Dombrowski vacated when the team parted ways with him in September.
Brian O’Halloran, one of three assistant general managers with Boston, will be named general manager, a source told Feinsand.
Eddie Romero and Zack Scott are the club’s other assistant GMs, and it’s unclear whether their roles will change.
Bloom had been serving as senior vice president of baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays. He worked in different capacities for the team for the past 15 years.
The search for Dombrowski’s replacement remained quiet until Bloom emerged as the front-runner to land the job Thursday. The Red Sox fired Dombrowski in September when the team failed to reach the postseason after winning 108 games en route to a World Series title in 2018.
The Major League Baseball winter meetings will take place Dec. 8-12, so Bloom figures to jump right into his new role, with some very important decisions looming for the Red Sox.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images