It’s no secret 2020 has more questions than answers surrounding it for the Boston Red Sox.

Aside from searching for a new president of baseball operations, the team also needs to decide who it wants to re-sign from its free agent class. Rick Porcello and Mitch Moreland are among some notable names who will be free agents once the World Series ends, and J.D. Martinez can opt-out of his contract and test the market.

Of course, there also is plenty of speculation surrounding Mookie Betts even though the All-Star right fielder won’t become a free agent until after the 2020 season.

But Brock Holt, who’s been with the Red Sox for the last seven seasons, highlights the list of free agents. The utility player can hold down a number of positions and has been a vital part to the team. But will Holt be the odd man out with the Red Sox hopeful to stay under the luxury threshold for 2020?

Holt took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his gratefulness for his seven years in Boston, admitting he doesn’t know what’s next.

“I am forever grateful for the past 7 years! It has been one hell of a ride! Don’t know what is next but I’m excited to find out. Until next time!,” he captioned the photo.

It’s certainly going to be an interesting offseason.

