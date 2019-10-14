Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We have a new favorite to win the NFL MVP for the first time this season.

Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes has been the pegged as the favorite to win the award for a second straight year since the season began six weeks ago. But the Kansas City Chiefs suffered back-to-back losses the new favorite now resides in Seattle.

Russell Wilson, who has helped lead the Seahawks to a 5-1 record to begin the 2019 season, now sits atop the favorites to be named the MVP at Caesars Sportsbook. Seattle is coming off a 32-28 win over the Cleveland Browns in which Russell threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns. The quarterback also has thrown 14 touchdowns without an interception.

Check out the updated list below:

Updated NFL MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook: Russell Wilson +200

Patrick Mahomes +250

Deshaun Watson +400

Christian McCaffrey 10-1

Tom Brady 12-1

Aaron Rodgers 14-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) October 14, 2019

Mahomes and the Chiefs are 4-2 and sit in first place in the AFC West but have struggled in their last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

While there’s still a lot of football left to be played, it certainly will be fun to watch these two QB’s to the end to see who comes out on top .

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images