At least two Washington Redskins players didn’t miss the opportunity to ask Tom Brady for a keepsake.

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and tackle Donald Penn asked the New England Patriots quarterback for his jersey Sunday following the Patriots’ win over the Redskins. Peterson and Penn lodged their requests to Brady during postgame handshakes.

“Aye, let me get your jersey,” Peterson asked Brady, as seen on video CBS Boston’s Joe Giza.

“I’ll give it you right after the game,” Brady replied. “I’ll send it over.”

Shortly thereafter, Penn asked Brady for his game jersey, but it already was spoken for.

“I gave it to AP, he asked me,” Brady said to Penn. “But I’ll send another one.”

“Appreciate it,” Penn replied. “Stay healthy.”

Postgame jersey swaps have become increasingly common after NFL games, as players seek to remember certain matchups and mark their respect for opponents with such souvenirs.

The Patriots blew out the Redskins 33-7 in Week 5 to improve to 5-0.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images