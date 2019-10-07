Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re the Cincinnati Bengals, there are pros and cons to trading someone like A.J. Green.

On one hand, they might receive some assets that would help prepare for a long rebuild. However, trading the face of the franchise also could result in a mutiny, apparently.

The 0-5 Bengals might look to deal Green before the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline, CBS Sports Jason La Canfora reported Sunday. The New England Patriots are among the teams who reportedly would pursue the 31-year-old receiver, who has missed every game this season with a foot injury.

Following the Bengals’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Cincinnati cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick offered a passionate response to the rumors.

“It better not happen. It’s going to fall apart if you do that,” Kirkpatrick said, per the team’s website. “That’s our best player on the team. He’s not even out there. We don’t know how the team really should look. They can’t do that. I’m a team player first. I rally around my guys. That would really hurt my spirit if he walked out this door … I want everybody to stay. I want to win here. I don’t want to go anywhere. I’m not just a player for the Bengals. I do things in the community. A lot of guys in here do.”

You’ve been warned, Bengals.

Whether Green eventually will be dealt remains to be seen. But if a trade happens, you can bet the locker room in Cincinnati will be irate.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images