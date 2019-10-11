Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Something quite clearly was wrong with Tyler Glasnow on Thursday evening.

The Tampa Bay Rays hurler, who has been one of the best in baseball this season when healthy, was knocked around by the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. The Rays ultimately lost 6-1, with Glasnow responsible for four of those runs.

It was uncharacteristic of Glasnow to get hit so hard by seemingly every batter, leading many to wonder if he was tipping pitches. FOX Sports’ Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz believed he was, and a Twitter user in response did a side-by-side of two Glasnow pitches, and it’s apparent what the difference is.

Left is curveball to Gurriel. Right is fastball to Altuve. Notice hand height difference & glove tilt. #Astros #rays pic.twitter.com/SA8Nh6chDs — Travis Miller (@SD_TMiller) October 11, 2019

Yep, that’s clear as day.

Of course, the Rays offense didn’t help the cause all that much, but the Astros jumped on Glasnow right away and it seemed apparent Houston wasn’t going to let a third straight trip to the AL Championship Series get away from them.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images