Tom Brady not-so-quietly is putting some running backs to shame.

ESPN on Thursday night listed 10 prominent NFL running backs who have fewer rushing touchdowns than the New England Patriots quarterback has in 2019. Brady rushed for two touchdowns Thursday night in the Patriots’ 35-14 win over the New York Giants in Week 6, boosting his total for the season to three. That’s more than 10 running backs who are no strangers to ardent NFL observers.

Tom Brady has 3 rushing touchdowns this season. That's more than: Marlon Mack

Frank Gore

David Montgomery

James Conner

LeSean McCoy

Leonard Fournette

Chris Carson

Alvin Kamara

David Johnson

Adrian Peterson pic.twitter.com/i5EcIkOWVr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2019

Although some of these running backs will have the chance to catch, or perhaps even surpass, Brady this weekend in their respective Week 6 games, the rushing-td-scoring prowess 42-year-old has demonstrated so far this season remains noteworthy. After all, Brady has rushed for three or more rushing touchdowns in a single season just four times in his career, and his high for a single campaign is four.

With 10 games remaining, we won’t bet against Brady setting a new personal best in this statistical regard.

