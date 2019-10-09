Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not only does T-Mobile Arena supposedly have louder speakers than other arenas, but it’s quite toasty in there as well.

Upon the conclusion of the Boston Bruins’ narrow 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, goalie Tuukka Rask had to be helped off the ice. It certainly was an unpleasant sight for the Bruins, but upon further review it wasn’t anything too serious.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy downplayed the incident, then Rask added this.

“Just cramping,” he said, via Bruins.com. “I’m good.”

The 32-year-old noted that he thought heat was a factor in his cramping.

Rask and Jaroslav Halak have formed a tremendous tandem, but losing Rask would be a pretty big blow to the Bruins, who likely would have to call-up Max Lagace to backup Halak if Rask were to miss any time.

For now though, it appears Rask is fine.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images