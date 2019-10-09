Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re a football nerd, there are few pieces of internet content better than Bill Belichick’s weekly film review.

The “Belichick Breakdown,” as it’s dubbed on the New England Patriots’ official YouTube page, is a weekly video feature starring the legendary head coach and Patriots radio personality Scott Zolak.

The pair spend a few minutes each week breaking down some of the biggest plays from the previous week’s game, and there’s always something to learn. In this week’s review of the Patriots’ 33-7 win over the Washington Redskins, Belichick dived into a few plays, starting with a look at Brandon Bolden’s 29-yard touchdown catch from Tom Brady in the third quarter.

The quick review really shows how much goes into one football play, as the Patriots’ subtle shift of Bolden in the backfield changed the entire Washington defense. With the Redskins adjusting their linebacker assignments, the Patriots got a favorable matchup with Bolden running a wheel route out of the backfield matched up with a slower linebacker. Those changes, however, freed up a blitzing linebacker, but Brady made an incredible play to sidestep the blitzer and drop a dime down the sideline to Bolden for the score.

And, as Belichick points out, Bolden’s play was something that materialized from the very last play of practice in the week leading up to Sunday.

Check out the full review — including some run-game progress and continued defensive domination — below.

Perhaps the best line from the whole video is Belichick reflecting on Bolden’s play, saying “Being able to do it on the practice field leads to success on Sunday.”

The Patriots will have to make the most of limited practice time this week, as they try to find similar success Thursday night against the New York Giants.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images