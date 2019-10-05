Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been years since the Minnesota Twins have earned a postseason victory, but they desperately need one Saturday night.

After falling 10-4 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, the Twins will meet the New York Yankees for Game 2 at Yankees Stadium.

Randy Dobnak is set to get the ball for Minnesota. He’ll be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka.

Here’s how to watch Twins vs. Yankees online:

When: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images