It’s been years since the Minnesota Twins have earned a postseason victory, but they desperately need one Saturday night.
After falling 10-4 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series, the Twins will meet the New York Yankees for Game 2 at Yankees Stadium.
Randy Dobnak is set to get the ball for Minnesota. He’ll be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka.
Here’s how to watch Twins vs. Yankees online:
When: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5:07 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images