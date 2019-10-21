Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A tornado ripped through North Dallas suburbs on Sunday night, leaving a devastating path of destruction in its wake. The storm damages several houses in the process, one of which was the former residence of Dallas Stars forward and former Boston Bruin Tyler Seguin.

Seguin currently is not living in the residence, which he put up for sale.

The forward responded on Twitter to many users sharing a before-and-after image of the house from the storm reporting that he was safe and offered “prayers for everyone affected by the tornado.”

Thanks to everyone reaching out about the news tonight, I am safe. Luckily this is my house for sale and I have moved into a new one. I just left the area and it is an extremely sad sight to see. Prayers to everyone affected by the tornado. https://t.co/wT6XlUBi8N — Tyler Seguin (@tseguinofficial) October 21, 2019

According to the listing on Zillow.com, the 4-bedroom, 5.5-bath “idyllic Preston Hollow estate is situated on a double lot measuring .765 of an acre and offers a private entertainment oasis just minutes from city life,” and was estimated as being worth approximately just under $2.1 million. It features “a backyard paradise complete with resort style pool, 16 seat hot tub, custom putting green, large yard and bar.”

(You can watch video of the storm here)

