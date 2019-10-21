Tarik Cohen isn’t going to just let the internet mock him all day.
In case you missed it, the 5-foot-6 Chicago Bears running back was mocked by a pair of New Orleans Saints players during Sunday’s game at Soldier Field. Clip of the scene went viral, leading to a deluge of jokes at Cohen’s expense.
Cohen reacted to one tweet in particular Sunday night.
Take a look:
Cohen is tied with Darren Sproles and Jakeem Grant for the title of shortest NFL player.
The shortest player in league history was 5-foot-1 Jack Shapiro, who played in one game for the Staten Island Stapletons in 1929.
