Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tarik Cohen isn’t going to just let the internet mock him all day.

In case you missed it, the 5-foot-6 Chicago Bears running back was mocked by a pair of New Orleans Saints players during Sunday’s game at Soldier Field. Clip of the scene went viral, leading to a deluge of jokes at Cohen’s expense.

Cohen reacted to one tweet in particular Sunday night.

Take a look:

This tweet so stupid . Y’all act like i don’t know I’m short . https://t.co/HZGbUeKPHb — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) October 21, 2019

Cohen is tied with Darren Sproles and Jakeem Grant for the title of shortest NFL player.

The shortest player in league history was 5-foot-1 Jack Shapiro, who played in one game for the Staten Island Stapletons in 1929.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images