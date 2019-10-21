Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angel Hernandez and Joe West have been known to make some, well, questionable calls behind the plate, to put it nicely.

Hernandez in particular had a slew of calls against the Boston Red Sox this season that saw Andrew Benintendi get ejected and a game played under protest with a bizarre explanation from the umpire, just to name a few.

Sox fans also won’t forget Hernandez’s terrible Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series. And while his calls didn’t impact the outcome of the 16-1 win over the New York Yankees, it certainly made people question how he even had a job.

And while the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros prepare for Game 1 of the World Series, their fans can take solace in knowing neither West nor Hernandez will be on the field for the Fall Classic.

According to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, Alan Porter, Doug Eddings, Gary Cederstrom, James Hoye, Lance Barksdale, Sam Holbrook and Jim Wolf will be the officiating crew.

Game 1 begins Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images