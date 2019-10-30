Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Alex Bregman hit a grand slam in Game 4 of the World Series, he took his time rounding the bases. When he want yard in Game 6, he created his own version of a bat flip.

Well Juan Soto gave him a taste of his own medicine when he put the Washington Nationals ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning of Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

After belting a solo shot into the second deck in right field, Soto held his bat as he trotted down the first base line, just as Bregman did earlier in the night.

Check it out:

JUAN SOTO!! He gives the Nats the lead!! (He also carried his bat to first 👀) pic.twitter.com/f9QT30bkQP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

This dude Juan Soto really carried his bat to 1st base too! Also a legend. pic.twitter.com/SVFHsPPfBe — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 30, 2019

And here’s what Bregman did earlier in Game 6 following his two-run homer:

Petty, yet amazing.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images