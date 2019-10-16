Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics had about as good of a preseason as a team could have in preparation for the 2019-20 campaign.

There were plenty of great aspects of this four-game stretch, but of course, for most Celtics fans, Tacko Fall stuck out above the rest (literally and figuratively).

Fans lost their collective mind nearly every time the 7-foot-5 big man stepped onto the floor, so the NBA put together his top plays from his first preseason action over the last few weeks.

Check it out:

Fall’s Exhibit 10 contract was converted into a two-way deal Sunday, meaning he’ll spend the majority of his first professional season with the G League’s Maine Red Claws. Per two-way regulations, the UCF product can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics and is not eligible to play in the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images