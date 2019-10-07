Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Perkins remains a charter member of Tacko Fall’s fan club, having finally seen him play against NBA competition.

The former Boston Celtics center urged the team to keep the 7-foot-5 center on its roster Sunday night via Twitter. Perkins cited basketball and business reasons in his ringing endorsement for Fall to earn a spot in training camp and preseason.

“Just saw the highlights from my @Celtics preseason game and I know one thing,” Perkins wrote. “They better keep my boy @tackofall99 — aside from the fact that he’s good enough, he’ll be one of the most popular players in the league.

“Could lead the league in jersey sales! Crowd erupted for him!”

Perkins wasn’t just imagining things when watching highlights of the Celtics’ preseason-opening win over the Celtics’ preseason-opening win over the Charlotte Hornets. After entering the game in the fourth quarter to a thunderous ovation from Celtics fans in attendance at TD Garden, Fall scored five points and had two blocks and two steals in 8:14 seconds of action.

Apparently Perkins needed to see Tacko-mania in Boston for just a few seconds to conclude, for at least the third time publicly, the giant prospect deserves a spot on the roster.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images