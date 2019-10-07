Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the Nationals stave off elimination?

Washington and Los Angeles will meet Monday night at Nationals Park with the Dodgers holding a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series. The Nationals will send star right-hander Max Scherzer to the mound, while the Dodgers will counter with veteran lefty Rich Hill.

Here’s how and when to watch Nationals vs. Dodgers online:

When: Monday, Oct. 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images