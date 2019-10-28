Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Tom Brady doesn’t know his plans yet, how can a talking head predict his future?

We learned that much Sunday on NFL Network’s “NFL Gameday Morning” when a quartet of experts speculated over whether the New England Patriots quarterback would retire with the team or take his talents elsewhere. Host Rich Eisen led the short discussion which included former San Francisco 49ers head coach Steve Mariucci, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and wide receiver Michael Irvin.

“Yeah, he has to,” Warner said when Eisen asked him whether Brady will finish his career with the Patriots. “It just feels like it has to be that way. He can play as long as he wants to play and I just believe it has to finish that way.”

“I don’t think (Patriots owner) Robert Kraft would entertain the thought of answering the questions the rest of his life: ‘why did you let the GOAT go for this last year or two?’, Mariucci added. “There’s no way they’re going to let him go.”

“And who do they have in back of him (Brady)?” Irvin asked. “Right now (Patriots head coach Bill) Belichick has three quarterbacks in first place, three teams. He has the (Jacoby Brissett of the Indianapolis) Colts, the (Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco) Niners and the Patriots. Incredible. Two losses between all three of his starting quarterbacks. Who does he have in back of Tom right now? Not any one of those two guys. So no, no, no. He’s not going anywhere.”

Will @TomBrady finish his career with the @Patriots? 👀 The guys gave their opinions on the QB with his contract expiring after this season 👇 📺: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/m0vbGUIeH9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 27, 2019

So there you have it. A panel of NFL experts have put their heads together and produced little insight into what TB12 and the Patriots are thinking about his future. We should have expected as much since Brady refuses to tip his hand and insists his sole focus is on this season.

That leaves the speculation up to the rest of the free world, for better or for worse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images