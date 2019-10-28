Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick is running up the score at this point.

One could argue Belichick cemented himself as the greatest coach in NFL history long ago, but the Patriots’ head man took another step toward bolstering his case Sunday by earning his 300th career win in New England’s 27-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

Stephen A. Smith, for one, believes Belichick is the best coach in sports history — not just NFL history — and that any argument saying otherwise is just plain wrong.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it. It just can’t be denied any longer,” Smith said on Monday’s episode of “First Take” on ESPN. “Six Super Bowl championships as a head coach in addition to two as a defensive coordinator. Three additional trips to the Super Bowl. When you look at what this man has accomplished, it’s just phenomenal. And when you listen to guys that have played in the league for him and against him, all saying the same exact thing.

“As a matter of fact, I’ll go as far as this: I have never, ever heard a player say someone else was the greatest coach that ever lived or that they’ve ever faced. Ever. In this generation, I have not heard one single player — not one! — say that there’s a better coach than Bill Belichick league-wide.”

Maybe we’re beating a dead horse. It’s not like Belichick’s greatness hasn’t been acknowledged time and time again throughout the Patriots’ two-decade run of dominance. But New England’s dynasty truly is impressive on so many levels.

So, the GOAT? Yeah, that sounds about right.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images