Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s admiration for Antonio Brown doesn’t appear to have subsided.

The New England Patriots quarterback long has been a fan of Brown’s game, but once the wide receiver got a shot in Foxboro, it was short-lived. As you most certainly know by now, Brown was cut back in September by the Pats after multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including rape, emerged during his 11-game run with New England.

Brown’s departure from the Patriots hasn’t marked an end to Brady and Brown interacting on occasion on social media. And on Thursday night, Brown shared video of himself running routes on Instagram, which prompted a back-and-forth between the receiver and signal-caller.

Here’s Browns’s post.

And here’s the exchange.

In the grand scheme of things, this definitely doesn’t mean anything, but it is fascinating that they continue interacting in a public space.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports