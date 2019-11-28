Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins picked up their fifth consecutive win Wednesday night in Ottawa, defeating the Senators 2-1 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Brad Marchand nabbed the game-tying goal in the win, extending his five-game point streak and moving his season total to 43 points in just 25 games. The center now has 18 goals on the year.

Nick Paul went scoreless in 16 minutes on the ice, registering three hits and one shot on goal.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images