Seasoned Buffalo Sabres fans have seen someone like Tuukka Rask before.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy compared the stunning save the Bruins goaltender made Thursday night against the Sabres to the highlight-reel type a certain Hall of Fame netminder and Buffalo legend used to produce during his career.

“That was a Dominik Hasek save,” Cassidy said following the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Sabres, per NHL.com’s Cristina Ledra.

The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Hasek into its ranks in 2014, six-plus years after he ended his sterling NHL career.

Cassidy’s comparison of Rask to Hasek joins the parade of praise, which also includes that of Bruins winger Brad Marchand, who hailed Rask for making “the highlight save of the year.”

Of the 36 saves Raask made against Buffalo, there’s a good reason this is the one everyone is talking about. He admits it was one of his finest, and now Bruins fans will watch intently to see whether he can outdo himself in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images