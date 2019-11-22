Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were missing a starting offensive lineman at practice Friday.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon was conspicuously absent from the final Patriots practice session of the week. Cannon practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday and wasn’t listed on either day’s injury report.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu was present with both ankles taped as he nurses an ankle injury. Sanu looked like he was going to give Friday’s session a go.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett also was present as he recovers from a concussion.

We don’t want to speculate on Cannon’s status, but if he can’t play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, then Marshall Newhouse likely would fill in at right tackle. Newhouse has been starting at left tackle, but starter Isaiah Wynn is eligible to play Sunday for the first time since Week 2.

UPDATE (1:50 p.m. ET): Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said Marcus Cannon is sick and is expected to play Sunday.

Marcus Cannon is sick, per Dante Scarnecchia. He'll play Sunday. Scar says if Cannon doesn't play, then he will. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 22, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images