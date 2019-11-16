Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is it with NBA players moving in sync?

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets are among the teams who have produced mind-boggling clips of players moving in perfect unison. It’s entirely coincidental stuff that is nonetheless fascinating to watch.

Well, now the Boston Celtics have joined the fun.

Check out this video from Friday night’s game between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors:

Celtics got synced up after the rebound 😂 pic.twitter.com/VRR7sBhBi1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2019

Weird.

The Celtics went on to pick up a thrilling 105-100 victory in California. Brad Stevens’ team now has won 10 straight games and owns an NBA-best 10-1 record.

