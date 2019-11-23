Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The stars turned out for David Ortiz’s annual celebrity golf tournament.

The 12th annual tourney began Saturday in Key Biscayne, Fla., and the stars are a who’s who of sports and entertainment. While former teammates of the slugger are there to support Ortiz, some other names may surprise you.

When it comes to former and current Boston Red Sox players, the list includes David Ross, Jon Lester, Jim Rice, Danny Valencia, Tim Wakefield, Jackie Bradley Jr., Will Middlebrooks, and Johnny Damon.

Other athletes in attendance include Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, Ray Allen, Dontrelle Willis and Jose Bautista, while actors Patrick Warburton, Anthony Mackie, and Joey Fatone represent the entertainment industry.

Check out this photo:

Quite the squad at Big Papi's celebrity golf tournament. #OrtizClassic pic.twitter.com/6sfym9XUop — MLB (@MLB) November 23, 2019

Sure looks like a great time as Ortiz continues this annual tradition for a good cause.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images