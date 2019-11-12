Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Cowherd wants to go all-in on the New England Patriots, but he has one big reservation.

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host put the defending Super Bowl champions at No. 5 on his latest “Herd Hierarchy” — otherwise known as power rankings. According to Cowherd, the 8-1 Patriots still don’t have enough on offense.

Here’s his rationale:

“I think they still need another offensive piece,” Cowherd said. “I think they have good backs. I think Mohamed Sanu is clearly their No. 2 after Julian Edelman. They have the most takeaways in the NFL — some of that is they’ve played crappy quarterbacks.

“They have the best head coach and the best clutch quarterback and they’ll probably play a playoff game in Foxboro, but their offensive personnel … they’re last year’s offense without Josh Gordon’s speed and (Rob Gronkowski). They need another piece offensively.”

Honestly, he’s not wrong.

The Patriots will look to rebound from their Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images