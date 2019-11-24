Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This Boston Bruins team refuses to lose in regulation at TD Garden.

Boston trailed 4-2 heading into the final two minutes Saturday night against the Wild, but David Krejci wasn’t going to let Minnesota waltz out with a win.

The center scored two goals, 48 seconds apart from one another, to force overtime. His first came at the 18:05 mark.

The second, his fourth of the year, came at 18:53.

Krech's tying rocket from the circle with 1:07 to go is your @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/4qtBBjLqDA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2019

The Bruins went on to win in overtime on Torey Krug’s third goal of the season. Boston has yet to lose in regulation at home this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images