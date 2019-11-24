This Boston Bruins team refuses to lose in regulation at TD Garden.
Boston trailed 4-2 heading into the final two minutes Saturday night against the Wild, but David Krejci wasn’t going to let Minnesota waltz out with a win.
The center scored two goals, 48 seconds apart from one another, to force overtime. His first came at the 18:05 mark.
This one gave us life.#DK46 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/1dNBnuMyOZ
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2019
The second, his fourth of the year, came at 18:53.
Krech's tying rocket from the circle with 1:07 to go is your @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/4qtBBjLqDA
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 24, 2019
The Bruins went on to win in overtime on Torey Krug’s third goal of the season. Boston has yet to lose in regulation at home this season.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images