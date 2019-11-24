Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug made sure to remind the Boston Bruins what they were missing while he was gone.

The B’s defenseman made his return to action Saturday night following a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. And it was Krug that gave the Bruins a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild thanks to his overtime tally.

Shortly beyond the midway point of the extra period, Krug held the puck by himself deep in Boston’s defensive end. He carried the puck forward and the Wild responded by delivering downright appalling defense, allowing Krug to go the length of the ice and burn Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock.

Take a look.

The goal? Also a beauty. pic.twitter.com/Bodrqd51nB — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 24, 2019

The goal was Krug’s third of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images