The Boston Bruins enter Friday’s matchup with the New York Rangers looking for their sixth consecutive win, and David Pastrnak came dressed for the occasion.

The NHL’s leader in goals has made his suit-hat combinations quite a trend so far this season, and he continued the movement Friday at TD Garden with a gray and navy blue pairing.

Check it out:

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images