Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Plenty of people are ripping the New England Patriots after their 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but not Deion Sanders.

On NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access,” former defensive back DeAngelo Hall asked the two-time Super Bowl champion who the best team in the NFL is following the Patriots’ loss Sunday night. And Sanders answered with something that would bring a smile to Patriots fans’ faces.

“You must think we doing boxing,” Sanders said. “Because if you think we knockout the champs, you get the number one seed. No, no, no. It don’t work like that. First of all, there ain’t too many Lamar Jackson’s in this league that can do that with a running game like they feature in Baltimore. The Patriots are still the dogs. The Patriots have the No. 2 defense and probably, I haven’t checked the statistics, probably still the number one offense, or two, or three. But no matter what it is they are still the best. They just lost a game man. They didn’t lose who they are. They just lost the game. And I’m pretty darn sure they’re going to face the Ravens again probably in the second round of the playoffs and there will be adjustments made. I can’t wait to see the second matchup.”

Check out the full exchange:

"The @Patriots are still the dogs. They're still the best." Even after suffering their first loss of 2019, @DeionSanders has no doubt in the champs 👇 📺: @DeAngeloHall23 | @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/uzBGaROuBg — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 6, 2019

It’s rather satisfying to hear someone talk some sense after a Patriots loss, not act like the world is ending. After all, New England has only lost one regular-season game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports