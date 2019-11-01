Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Has Ben Watson’s time to shine finally come?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss predicted the New England Patriots tight end will catch a touchdown pass Sunday night in the team’s Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson has caught just four passes for 44 yards this season, but Reiss believes he’ll benefit from the Patriots’ tweaking their offensive strategy.

“… The Patriots have struggled to run consistently, so the odds are greater that the offense will once again need to rely more on the passing game,” Reiss wrote.

The NFL suspended him for the first four weeks of the 2019 season, and the Patriots didn’t activate him for Week 5 game. The team subsequently released him prior to their Week 6 game before re-signing him the next week.

Although Watson, 38, has endured a roller-coaster season to date and appeared in just two games, he’s familiar enough with the Patriots environment to focus on one thing: doing his job on any given Sunday. Chances are, he’ll reap the benefits of doing so by celebrating a touchdown in the end zone.

