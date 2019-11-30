Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It feels like just yesterday that the New England Patriots were wrapping up their preseason, ready to trim their roster in time for the season opener.

Alas, the defending Super Bowl champions, along with the rest of the NFL, are set to turn the page to December.

Julian Edelman is among the Patriots looking forward to playing in the winter months. The Patriots receiver took to Instagram on Friday to express his enthusiasm.

“December football: 48 hours and counting… ❄️” he wrote in the caption.

Edelman has been hampered by a shoulder injury in recent weeks. The ailment clearly bothered him last week against the Dallas Cowboys, though the ever-reliable wideout still caught eight balls for 93 yards.

The 33-year-old is expected to play Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Houston Texans.

