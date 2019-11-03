Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans likely will have no issues with firing themselves up for Sunday night’s game, but Julian Edelman’s latest social media gem will take their excitement to the next level.

Week 9 will present New England’s toughest challenge of the season to date, as the reigning Super Bowl champions will be in Baltimore for a heavyweight bout with the surging Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Co. will be fresh off a Week 8 bye and hungry to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season.

New England and Baltimore certainly are no strangers to one another, meeting in January four times dating back to 2010. Edelman revisited the Patriots’ 2015 divisional-round win over the Ravens in his hype video leading up to the primetime showdown.

While the Ravens have been playing great football of late, they’ll have to bring their A-game and then some if they want to knock off the undefeated Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images