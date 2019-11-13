The Patriots have dominated the NFL for the last 20 years, and Larry Bird is quite the fan.

New England, as you probably know, has marched to six Super Bowl championships and seem to be poised to pick up its 10th AFC title since 2001. As for Bird, the Boston Celtics legend is a three-time champion and 12-time NBA All-Star, so he knows a thing or two about being part of a dominant team.

But when it comes to the Patriots, the 62-year-old believes they’re one of the “greatest franchises.”

“It’s one of the greatest franchises that you’ve even seen…I never seen it coming but I’m glad it happened,” Bird said during an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” on Wednesday. “I do watch the Patriots and (Indianapolis) Colts play, my two favorite teams. And I like to watch the (Chicago) Bears play because I like to see them get beat.”

We’re sure Bird is enjoying the 2019 season, considering the Patriots are 8-1 and boasts one of the leagues best defenses.

