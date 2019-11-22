Marcus Smart and Patrick Beverley’s games are a lot alike, but the latter didn’t seem to think so after the Clippers overtime win against the Celtics.

Beverley scoffed at the notion that Smart and he have the same level of intensity following Los Angeles’s matchup with Boston. Smart was a bit more receptive to the topic Friday morning at the Celtics’ shootaround, however.

“Nah man, I’m not surprised at all. I’d have done the same thing,” Smart said, per MassLive. “What I am surprised about is for Pat to think that I’m below him or anything… I think my play speaks for itself. I’m not saying Pat’s not a good ball player, good defender, I’m just on another level right now.

“Nothing’s changed.” Smart added. “The respect factor is there, but at the same time, I’m on another level. When it comes to me, if you had to choose me and Pat, I think I’d be getting that nod, so no offense to Pat, but step his game up a little bit more and we’ll see.”

Beverley had one of his best shooting performances of the year Wednesday, going 5-of-11 from the floor for 14 points and 16 rebounds in 41 minutes. He ultimately was the difference in the Clippers’ 10th win of the year.

Smart and the Celtics look to get back in the win column Friday night at Pepsi Center when they take on the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images