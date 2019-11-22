Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown on Friday was asked to describe his teammate, Marcus Smart. He provided an answer that most Boston Celtics fans will wholeheartedly agree with.

“He’s an animal,” Brown said, per the team.

When speaking with reporters at Friday’s shootaround, Smart responded to Brown’s comments with an incredible answer.

“The way I think, it’s like we’re in the jungle. When a lion is ready to own his territory or take over his territory, he comes right at you full-throttle, and nine times out of 10 you don’t escape those attacks,” Smart said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “With me, it’s that mentality, that when it’s time for me to own my territory, it’s time to take over somebody else’s territory, I pounce and I attack, and there’s no looking back on that.”

Perfect.

Smart is off to a solid start to the 2019-20 season, helping Boston jump out to a 11-3 record. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 14 games thus far.

The Celtics look to wrap up their West Coast road trip with a win Friday night when they take on the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images