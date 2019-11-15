The decade is coming to an end, which means its time for the “best of the best” from the past 10 years.

And one Boston team happens to top the MLB’s list of best teams of the decade.

The 2018 Red Sox earned the top spot after dominating all season long, winning 108 regular-season games and losing just three postseason contests on their way to the World Series championship.

Here’s what MLB.com had to say about the team:

“The 2018 Red Sox were so dominant you barely even noticed how dominant they were. They breezed through the American League East — flying past a 100-win Yankees team like it was nothing — and then floored it through the postseason, losing only three games in blasting past the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers on their way to a World Series championship. The Red Sox’s 108 wins were the most since the Mariners won 116 games in 2001, but Boston finished it off with a title. This is probably the greatest Red Sox team of all time … and we shouldn’t let what happened the next season make us lose sight of that.”

For those who may be wondering, the 2013 Red Sox team finished fourth on the list behind the 2017 Houston Astros and the 2016 Chicago Cubs.

