As the Boston Red Sox prepare for the offseason, many believe the starting rotation needs an addition in the event free agent Rick Porcello walks away. One baseball writer believes that addition could come in the form of a familiar face.

MLB.com writer Anthony Castrovince has comprised a list of players who could have a “homecoming” and return to their former teams. He named left-handed starter Rich Hill as someone who could find himself back on his hometown Red Sox.

Here’s what MLB.com’s Anthony Castrovince wrote about the possibility:

“The Red Sox need to round out their rotation on the cheap this winter, and, given the injuries that plagued Rich Hill in 2019 with the Dodgers, the 39-year-old Boston native should be a reasonably affordable option.

“The Red Sox are the team with whom Hill resurrected his career in 2015, and it would be touching to see him return there. Not even the old Baker Chocolate Factory on the Neponset River could have turned out something that sweet.”

Perhaps Hill can find that magic all over again, as he showed last year in just 13 starts that he still has plenty to offer. He went 4-1 for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 58.2 innings pitched.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images